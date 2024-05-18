BJP making devious attempt to bring new Constitution: Congress's Digvijaya Singh

LUCKNOW: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday targeted the BJP over its slogan of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, saying it indicated that the party was "making a devious attempt to bring a new Constitution" for the country.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of being "anti-farmer", he said PM Narendra Modi brought a constitution amendment bill in 2014 to "weaken" the land acquisition law that was brought in by the previous Congress-led dispensation.

Farmers were given ownership rights by the Congress which was why "there was no bloody revolution" in this country, Singh said at a press conference here.

Industries were set up in the country and the Congress brought different schemes that contributed to the development of the nation in every sector, he said.

Singh alleged the prime minister ignored the interests of the workers by opposing public welfare schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Migration from the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions had stopped because of MGNREGA, he claimed, adding that now the BJP government was not able to pay the wages of workers under the scheme.

"We promise that as soon as we come to power, MGNREGA wages will be made Rs 400 per day," Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said.