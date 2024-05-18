BJP resorting to violence in face of defeat: Congress after 'attack' on Kanhaiya Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday deplored the BJP for "resorting to violence" and "attacking" its North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, saying this showed everyone in the saffron party was nervous "in the face of a historic defeat" in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Fearing defeat, the BJP MP from North East Delhi has now resorted to hooliganism. Remember, the Congress party is Gandhian, not Godse-wadi. Our identity is not of those who fear, but of those who fight for justice," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"From a common MP to the prime minister, from North to South -- the BJP is nervous. They are going to be wiped out on June 4," he said, adding the hashtag "DaroMat".

Kumar was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink on Friday by some people in the constituency.

The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as he was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma.

Another AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The BJP is once again resorting to its usual attitude of thuggery and violence in the face of a historic defeat."