Controversy erupts over Gujarat education department's Madrasa inspections; teacher attacked

AHMEDABAD: A controversy has erupted following the Gujarat education department's decision to inspect the state's madrasas.
On Saturday, a teacher surveying the Dariyapur area of Ahmedabad City was attacked. The teacher reported that when his team went to survey the madrasas in Dariyapur, they were assaulted by around 100 unidentified individuals.
The state education department has initiated a survey of approximately 1,130 madrassas after a complaint was filed with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The complaint claimed that children enrolled in the madrassas are receiving solely religious study and not a standard school education.
Following this, the state education department notified the commissioner of schools and the director of primary education to conduct a comprehensive survey of all madrassas in the state. Additionally, the department has been asked to provide details of other operational madrassas. Among the 1,130 madrassas in the state, Patan district has 180, Ahmedabad city has 175, and there are 30 in other parts of Ahmedabad district.
The NCPCR has requested details including the names of the organizations operating the madrassas, their recognition status by any government body, and whether they have a Building Use (BU) certification and a fire department NOC. The state education department must also provide information on the number of students in each madrassa, school timings, teacher salaries, and the source of these payments.
The move also involves physical verification of non-Muslim children in government-aided and recognized madrassas, as well as mapping unlisted madrassas. The education department claims that this is to identify children who only receive religious education and facilitate their enrollment in regular schools.
DEOs (district education officers) and DPEOs (district primary education officers) have been instructed to prioritize providing this information. The authorities claim that the survey aims to ensure compliance with the Right to Education Act, which mandates free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 years.
A senior official of the Education Department said, "Education is a constitutional right for every child. While the government has no objection to children receiving religious education, the education department ensures they also receive basic education. Today, a survey has been initiated with two-member teams at 175 different locations, including a significant number of Muslim teachers."
However, according to the government's directive, the teacher conducting the madrasa survey was taking photos when suddenly a group of individuals arrived. After a verbal altercation, they attacked the teacher.
In a conversation with the media, Sandeep Patel, the assaulted teacher, stated, "I was taking photos for the survey when some people came and beat me."
Dariyapur ACP Rina Rathwa informed the media, "A madrasa is located in the mosque in the Dariyapur area. During the education department's survey, Sandeep Patel, who was conducting the survey, was stopped by two to three individuals and other unidentified persons. They engaged in a physical altercation with him. A case has been filed by the complainant at Dariyapur Police Station regarding this incident."