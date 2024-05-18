Controversy erupts over Gujarat education department's Madrasa inspections; teacher attacked

AHMEDABAD: A controversy has erupted following the Gujarat education department's decision to inspect the state's madrasas.

On Saturday, a teacher surveying the Dariyapur area of Ahmedabad City was attacked. The teacher reported that when his team went to survey the madrasas in Dariyapur, they were assaulted by around 100 unidentified individuals.

The state education department has initiated a survey of approximately 1,130 madrassas after a complaint was filed with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The complaint claimed that children enrolled in the madrassas are receiving solely religious study and not a standard school education.

Following this, the state education department notified the commissioner of schools and the director of primary education to conduct a comprehensive survey of all madrassas in the state. Additionally, the department has been asked to provide details of other operational madrassas. Among the 1,130 madrassas in the state, Patan district has 180, Ahmedabad city has 175, and there are 30 in other parts of Ahmedabad district.

The NCPCR has requested details including the names of the organizations operating the madrassas, their recognition status by any government body, and whether they have a Building Use (BU) certification and a fire department NOC. The state education department must also provide information on the number of students in each madrassa, school timings, teacher salaries, and the source of these payments.