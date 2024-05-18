IMD predicts severe heatwave days in north India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwave over plains of northwest, Bihar, east and central India in the next five days. The forecast indicates that northwestern India, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi, will experience a period of intense heat for five days.
“It will include unusually warm night time temperatures, which can intensify the risk of heat-related illness and death,” IMD said in its forecast on Thursday.
In its advisory, the weather department said intense heat will lead to high health concerns for vulnerable people, such as infants, elderly, and people with chronic diseases. It suggested avoiding heat exposure and dehydration.
On Friday, 43 districts of northwest and central India reported temperature over 42 degrees Celsius, Agra Taj recording the highest at 46.9°C. IMD observed heat wave conditions at most places over west and east Rajasthan, in some pockets over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, and isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C and more. In the case of a warm night, the minimum temperature departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C.
In the meantime, US-based Climate Central organisation has released the latest climate shift index (CSI) – a tool that quantifies the contribution of climate change to daily temperatures – showing that western India, including Delhi, will experience a period of intense heat in the next three days. CSI levels above one indicate climate change.
According to the index, daily high temperatures are expected to run 3°C to more than 6°C above average. The organisation has forecast that high temperatures will exceed 45°C in many locations. In parts of Haryana state, maximum temperatures could surpass 47°C.
In addition to maximum temperatures, night time will also be warmer. According to CSI, night time low temperatures are not expected to fall below 34°C and in parts of Rajasthan state, nighttime temperatures are not expected to fall below 37°C.
Experts say human-caused climate change made heatwave conditions more intense. “Human-caused climate change has made this intense heat much more likely and the overnight temperatures make this event alarming,” said Andrew Pershing of Climate Central.