IMD predicts severe heatwave days in north India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwave over plains of northwest, Bihar, east and central India in the next five days. The forecast indicates that northwestern India, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi, will experience a period of intense heat for five days.

“It will include unusually warm night time temperatures, which can intensify the risk of heat-related illness and death,” IMD said in its forecast on Thursday.

In its advisory, the weather department said intense heat will lead to high health concerns for vulnerable people, such as infants, elderly, and people with chronic diseases. It suggested avoiding heat exposure and dehydration.

On Friday, 43 districts of northwest and central India reported temperature over 42 degrees Celsius, Agra Taj recording the highest at 46.9°C. IMD observed heat wave conditions at most places over west and east Rajasthan, in some pockets over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, and isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C and more. In the case of a warm night, the minimum temperature departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C.