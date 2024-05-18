INDIA bloc will win LS polls, BJP will not even cross 200 seats: Mamata Banerjee

GOGHAT: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the INDIA bloc will come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and BJP will "not cross the 200 mark" in the polls.

She accused Congress, and CPI(M) of having entered into a nexus with BJP in the state to discredit the state government and asked the electorate not to vote for any non-TMC parties which will benefit the saffron camp.

Addressing an election rally at Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said "I had coined the name INDIA and at the national level we the coalition partners are all working together to resist the autocratic, demonic Narendra Modi government. TMC will play its role in installing the INDIA bloc to power."

"See what Modi is telling now he is no more making tall '400 paar' seats by BJP. He can read the writing on the wall already. BJP will not cross even 200 tally. BJP will bite the dust," she said.

Banerjee alleged that CPI(M), Congress and other Left partners in West Bengal have entered into a 'mahaghot' (unprincipled nexus) with communal, undemocratic, autocrat BJP just to discredit the ruling TMC which is only waging the war against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the state.