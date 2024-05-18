'Resolve the issue amicably or else we'll intervene,' SC tells WB govt, governor on row over appointment of VCs

NEW DELHI: As the ongoing row between the West Bengal government and Governor C V Ananda Bose came knocking at its doors, the Supreme Court warned both the parties to resolve the issue relating to appointing VCs amicably between them, or else the court would have to intervene.

"Please try to resolve your (State Government VS Governor) differences, amicably, in appointing VCs, else, we will come in picture and appoint," a two-judge bench of the top court led by Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justice KV Vishwanathan said.

The apex court made these remarks, after hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State govt challenging the June 2023 judgment of the Calcutta High Court upholding the interim vice-chancellor appointments made by the State Governor, in 13 universities, in his capacity as the chancellor of the institutions.

The Supreme Court on April 17 had directed West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, to appoint six suitable persons as vice-chancellors from a list of candidates provided by the state government within a period of 7 days.