Temples would be built in Mathura, Varanasi after NDA returns to power with 400-plus seats: Himanta

MUZAFFARPUR/SIWAN: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said grand temples would be built in Varanasi and Mathura and the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented if the NDA returns to power by winning over 400 Lok Sabha seats.

He said the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will ensure that Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, returns to the country.

Addressing election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Siwan Lok Sabha seats, Sarma said, "We will implement UCC, build a temple on Krishna Janmabhoomi premises in Mathura and establish Kashi Vishwanath temple in place of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, besides ensuring that PoK returns to India, after winning over 400 seats."

Hitting out at the Congress and its allies, Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad did not attend the consecration of Ram Mandir. They want to send Ram Lalla back to the tent. We must not let this happen."

He labeled Congress and RJD as "biggest enemies of OBCs" for allegedly trying to introduce religion-based reservations in the country.