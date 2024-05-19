Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP government for 'auctioning' farmers' land in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Sunday attacked the BJP government in the state over a public notice of auctioning farmers' land for not repaying loans in Hanumangarh district.

Gehlot demanded that the chief minister should immediately halt the auction and relieve the farmers.

In a post on X, Gehlot shared a photo of the notice published in a newspaper and said, "These advertisements published in the newspapers of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan to auction the land of farmers are exposing the truth of "Modi's Guarantee".

He alleged that the BJP had promised in its election manifesto in Rajasthan to ensure that farmers' land auction will be stopped, but farmers' land is being auctioned in Rajasthan.

When contacted, State Cooperative Minister Gautam Kumar said that he had directed the officials to examine the matter.

"The land of farmers will not be allowed to be auctioned," Kumar said.