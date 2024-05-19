Nation will become colony of foreign forces if INDIA bloc comes to power: Anurag Thakur

HAMIRPUR: The nation will be doomed and become a "colony of foreign forces" if the Congress-led INDIA bloc is allowed to rule, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.

He addressed several election meetings in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

"The nation will be doomed and become a colony of foreign forces who are busy destabilising the integrity and unity of India if Congress-led INDIA bloc is allowed to rule," he said.

He gave a clarion call to the people to join hands with the BJP, remain united under the party banner and vote for it on June 1.

He alleged the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders are advocating the cause of terrorists and pro-Pakistani elements but their "nefarious desires" will not materialise as people know their "evil designs".

Accusing the Congress of adopting the policy of appeasement towards minority communities, he alleged that nepotism and terrorism prevailed during the tenure of the UPA government.