'PoK belongs to India, we will take it back': Amit Shah in UP poll rally

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Aiyar is purportedly heard saying India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign country and engage with it as it also possesses the atom bomb.

While Aiyar has said the video was old, the Congress has distanced itself from the remarks made by him some months ago.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency, Shah said, "The Congress, SP and the INDI Alliance threaten us, saying give respect to Pakistan, do not ask for PoK because they have the atom bomb. Rahul baba, if you want to feel scared, feel scared of the atom bomb, but PoK belongs to India and we will take it back."

He pointed out that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370, which had bestowed special rights on Jammu and Kashmir.

In Prayagraj, he said, "Rahul baba used to say if Article 370 is scrapped, then streams of blood will flow. I have come to tell Rahul baba that leave streams of blood, no one has the courage to even throw a small stone. This is the government of Narendra Modi, who has worked towards freeing the country from terrorism."

Claiming that opposition leaders did not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as they were afraid of losing their vote bank, Shah said those in the BJP do not fear anyone.