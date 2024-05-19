Three National Conference workers injured in stabbing incident at poll rally in JK's Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU: Three National Conference (NC) workers were injured when unidentified persons attacked them with knives at an election rally in Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

NC president Farooq Abdullah was present at the rally organised by the party in support of its Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat candidate Mian Altaf in Mendhar.

The rally continued without any disruption.

Officials said there was a clash between two groups over some issue during the rally.

Taking advantage of the melee, the attackers managed to escape, the officials said.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are trying to nab the culprits, they said.

Sohail Ahmad and Yaseer Ahmad, both residents of Harni, and Mohd Imran of Kasblari village, received stab injuries and were taken to a local hospital, the officials said.