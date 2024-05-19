Uttarakhand CM assures smooth passage to Char Dham Yatra devotees amid reports of disruptions

DEHRADUN: Amdist the surge of devotees for the Char Dham Yatra over the past 48 hours leading to disruptions among several other concerns including the safety of the pilgrims, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has personally intervened.

Dhami emphasized that it is our collective responsibility to guarantee that every pilgrim entering the state in the hope of visiting the pilgrimage sites can access the revered shrine.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reviewing the arrangements for the Yatra through virtual means from New Delhi on Saturday, directed for the Chardham online registration system to be made even more effective.

The District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana, apprised the Chief Minister that around 21,807 devotees visited the Badrinath shrine on Saturday. He also mentioned that an inspection of the pedestrian routes for the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage was conducted by him.

The District Magistrate of Uttarkashi, Dr Mehrban Singh Bisht, disclosed that on Saturday, a total of 14,522 pilgrims made their way to the revered Yamunotri shrine. Furthermore, he highlighted the implementation of a gate system to facilitate a steady stream of devotees being directed towards both Yamunotri and Gangotri.