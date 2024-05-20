Madrasa student found hanging from tree in UP's Saharanpur

SAHARANPUR: A 19-year-old madrasa student was found hanging from a tree in Padoli village here early Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Mohatsim, a Bihar native, had come to study at the Nasir Ul Uloom Madrasa in Padoli village in the Nagal Police Station area only two months ago.

Jain said that on Sunday, when his cousin, who also studies at the same madrasa, was not seen anywhere, Mohtasim went out in search of him.

His cousin returned to the madrasa in the evening, but Mohtasim did not.