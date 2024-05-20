Shah targets Oppn over Art 370, Ayodhya temple consecration

LUCKNOW: Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and the country would reclaim it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday at poll rallies in Prayagraj and Jaunpur, both set for polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

“Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi), I am saying this on the pious land of Prayagraj that PoK is ours and it will be ours and we shall take it back. You kept Article 370 in abeyance for 70 years. People backed Modi and he abrogated it,” Shah said at the rally in Sangam city.

Slamming the Congress both in Prayagraj and Jaunpur for spreading a “false fear” over the abrogation of Article 370 by saying that it would lead to massive blood bath in the Valley, Shah said, “Five years have passed since the abrogation of Article 370. Leave alone the talk of bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw even a piece of gravel in Kashmir today.”

He claimed that the stand of the Congress over Article 370 led to the rise of terrorism in the country. “In Kashmir, the Army had to be taken along to hoist the tricolor. In that same Lal Chowk (in Srinagar), now the ‘shobhayatra’ of Lord Krishna is being taken out,” Shah said in Jaunpur.