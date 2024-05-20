Shah targets Oppn over Art 370, Ayodhya temple consecration

LUCKNOW: Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and the country would reclaim it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday at poll rallies in Prayagraj and Jaunpur, both set for polls in the sixth phase on May 25.
“Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi), I am saying this on the pious land of Prayagraj that PoK is ours and it will be ours and we shall take it back. You kept Article 370 in abeyance for 70 years. People backed Modi and he abrogated it,” Shah said at the rally in Sangam city.
Slamming the Congress both in Prayagraj and Jaunpur for spreading a “false fear” over the abrogation of Article 370 by saying that it would lead to massive blood bath in the Valley, Shah said, “Five years have passed since the abrogation of Article 370. Leave alone the talk of bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw even a piece of gravel in Kashmir today.”
He claimed that the stand of the Congress over Article 370 led to the rise of terrorism in the country. “In Kashmir, the Army had to be taken along to hoist the tricolor. In that same Lal Chowk (in Srinagar), now the ‘shobhayatra’ of Lord Krishna is being taken out,” Shah said in Jaunpur.
Shifting the focus of his discourse to Ram temple and consecration of Ram Lalla in his abode, the home minister criticised the top leadership of both the Congress and ally Samajwadi Party for declining the invite for ‘Pran Pratishthha’ ceremony, claiming that it was the reflection of their sentiments towards Lord Ram.
“When the temple trust members invited them for consecration ceremony, they did not go because they were worried about their vote bank. We are not afraid of anyone. Modiji not only built the Ram temple but also decorated the court of Kashi Vishwanath. Now Somnath temple is being embellished with gold,” he said during the campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
In Jaunpur, Shah claimed that the ensuing election was an opportunity before the people of the state to make a choice between the Ram Bhakts, who ended a wait of 500 years in enthroning Ram Lalla in his abode, and those who not only doubted the existence of Lord Ram but also unleashed atrocities on kar sewaks during the temple movement.
‘Battle between Ram bhakts & non-believers’
