Nation

West Bengal: 85-year-old ailing woman carried by her son visits polling booth in Howrah to vote

Her determination to vote is a powerful testament to democracy and resilience.
Nazma Khatun and her son.
Nazma Khatun and her son.(Photo | Express)
Online Desk

There are many in urban areas who don't have the inclination to vote. Then there are people like Nazma Khatun, 85.

Nazma Khatun has reportedly endured 10 "attacks." Yet her spirit remains high when it comes to casting her vote.

She was carried to a polling booth in Howrah, West Bengal, to vote by her son Md Wakil, in the absence of a wheel-chair.

Her determination to vote is a powerful testament to democracy and resilience.

However, the plight of Nazma Khatun and her son shows that polling booths in many places in the country still remain inaccessible to eldery voters and differently-abled people.

ailing woman
Nazma Khatun
Howrah polling booth

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com