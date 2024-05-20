Woman kills live-in partner with brother's help in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Police on Monday registered a case against a woman for allegedly killing her live-in partner by striking him on the head and neck with a pan.

The woman allegedly carried out the murder in Tikri village with the help of her brother, police said.

Neetu alias Nisha (34), a resident of Ashok Vihar, Gurugram and Vicky (28) have been in a relationship for the past six years, police said.

The woman is married but separated from her husband. She is the mother to a 15-year-old, police said. Police have been given a one-day custody of Neetu by a city court, they added.

The woman's brother is absconding and police are trying to nab him.