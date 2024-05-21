At least 29 flamingos killed as airplane hits flock of birds in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

MUMBAI: At least 29 flamingos died after a flock was stuck by an aircraft in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, a wildlife welfare group representative said on Tuesday.

Various calls were received from people about the dead birds spotted at some places in Ghatkopar, said Pawan Sharma, founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

The aircraft collided with the flock moments before its landing at the Mumbai airport, a Times of India report said.

The forest department's mangrove cell along with the RAWW teams found 29 dead flamingos in the area.

Officials found the area littered with bird carcass. Broken pieces of wings, claws and beaks were scattered all over.

The carcasses were sent for an autopsy to find out the exact cause of the death, he said.