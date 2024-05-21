BJP reviews performance in five phases

NEW DELHI: Amid the 5th phase of polling, the BJP called a meeting of party general secretaries on Monday to review the trends of polling recorded so far.

At the meeting that continued for hours at the party’s central office, national president JP Nadda went through the feedback of general secretaries on the party’s performances in the previous 5 phases.

Sources told this newspaper that the feedback from across the country through party office-bearers has clearly shown the party very close to its set target of winning 370 LS seats.

General secretaries, including railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, deliberate upon the polling trends of the last 5 phases in which a large turnout of women and youth was seen. “The BJP has done well in all the phases of polling despite polling percentages not going above 70%. Undoubtedly, we have achieved the target of 370 till Monday’s 5th phase of polling,” a senior party functionary said.