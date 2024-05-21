Kangana faces Congress stir over her remarks against Dalai Lama

MANDI : BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut was on Monday shown black flags by locals and Congress workers at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP alleged that stones were hurled at her cavalcade. The people were reportedly enraged over her remarks on the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in April last year.

Congress workers also raised anti-Kangana slogans. Ranaut had tweeted a meme featuring the Dalai Lama. The photoshopped picture carried a comment that was not liked by a group of Buddhists who staged a dharna outside her office in Mumbai.