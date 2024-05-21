Kejriwal government runs on scams, bribery, fraud: Shah

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal came under heavy attack from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Monday, dubbing him the country’s biggest U-turn taker in politics.
In a poll rally, Shah said Kejariwal was facing a probe not only in one case of corruption; but also in seven other cases that are pending against him.
“Kejariwal believes in odd-even. On odd days, he would lecture on corruption by highlighting the corrupt. On even days, Kejariwal allies with the corrupt and becomes part of the INDIA bloc. On odd-days, he demands resignation but on even days, he is sent to jail but does not resign,” Shah said.
“Arvind Kejariwal is a shameless person. He was sent to jail in a corruption case but he did not give up the CM’s seat,” Shah said. He also slammed Kejariwal in the wake of an alleged incident of assault on a woman Rajya Sabha MP at the residence of the CM. “He is the same CM at whose residence a woman MP was beaten up. How can he provide security to women when he did not provide security to his own party woman MP? He is running a government on 3Gs -- ghotala (scams), ghuskhori (bribery) and ‘ghaplebaj’i (fraud)”, Shah alleged
Earlier in the day in Karnal, Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and will be taken back from the neighbouring country’s occupation. Stressing the revocation of Article 370, Shah, while addressing an election rally in Karnal of Haryana, alleged that special status continued in Jammu and Kashmir as Congress believed in appeasement politics.
“For appeasement politics, they [Congress] did not revoke Article 370 despite a rise in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. You all made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the second time, and on August 5, 2019, he scrapped the special status. And now tricolour proudly flutters in Kashmir.”Hitting out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah said,” Kharge sahab, you are 80-year-old but fail to understand the country... Haryana’s youth can give life for Kashmir.”
He asserted that Modi would become the prime minister for the third time.