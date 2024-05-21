Kejriwal government runs on scams, bribery, fraud: Shah

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal came under heavy attack from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Monday, dubbing him the country’s biggest U-turn taker in politics.

In a poll rally, Shah said Kejariwal was facing a probe not only in one case of corruption; but also in seven other cases that are pending against him.

“Kejariwal believes in odd-even. On odd days, he would lecture on corruption by highlighting the corrupt. On even days, Kejariwal allies with the corrupt and becomes part of the INDIA bloc. On odd-days, he demands resignation but on even days, he is sent to jail but does not resign,” Shah said.

“Arvind Kejariwal is a shameless person. He was sent to jail in a corruption case but he did not give up the CM’s seat,” Shah said. He also slammed Kejariwal in the wake of an alleged incident of assault on a woman Rajya Sabha MP at the residence of the CM. “He is the same CM at whose residence a woman MP was beaten up. How can he provide security to women when he did not provide security to his own party woman MP? He is running a government on 3Gs -- ghotala (scams), ghuskhori (bribery) and ‘ghaplebaj’i (fraud)”, Shah alleged