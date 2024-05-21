Pick-up van overturns, 18 dead, 4 injured in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha

RAIPUR: Nineteen tribal labourers, including 18 women, were killed and four others injured on Monday when a mini goods vehicle ferrying a group of tendu leaves collectors plunged into a valley in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district, about 110 km from Raipur, police said.

The accident occurred on Banjari ghat near Bahpani village. “Thirteen persons died on the spot while six succumbed to the injuries on their way to a hospital. There were around 25 people on the vehicle. They were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest,” Kawardha district police chief Abhishek Pallava said.

The vehicle skidded off the road apparently after the driver lost control, tumbled down the adjacent low area of land and crashed below the valley, the officer added.