Four women killed after being hit by car in Kanpur

KANPUR: Four women were killed after being hit by a speeding car while they were crossing a road here, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region) Shravan Kumar Singh said the incident occurred on Tuesday night when some women were crossing GT Road near Maharajpur police station and they got hit by a car passing.

The women were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead, police said.

Those killed have been identified as Sarita (40), Poonam Pandey (40), Jyoti Tiwari alias Rupa (30) and Divya alias Chanchal (26), they said.

A case has been registered against the car driver who fled from the spot after the accident. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said.