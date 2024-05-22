Lalu’s ‘Sammaan Chahiye... ’ remark draws FM ire

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has slammed Bihar’s principal opposition party RJD for coining the slogan ‘Sammaan Chahiye, Vikas Nahi’ (need social justice and respect, not development).
Sitharaman was guarded in her reply on the long-pending demand for a special status to Bihar. She was interacting with the media in Patna on Tuesday. “Lalu’s slogan of ‘Sammaan Chaiye…’ led to a complete halt to Bihar’s development. The ‘jungle raj’ led to an unprecedented reversal in Bihar’s average annual growth rate, dropping from +5.1%(1980-1991) to 0.6% in 1991-2002),” she said, adding that the effects of jungle raj were seen not only on the law & order front but also on the state’s economy.
In a jibe at the RJD chief, she said “Lalu Prasad advocated for Muslim reservation. This came from a man convicted of corruption, now out on bail due to ill health.” Making a scathing attack on INDIA bloc, the finance minister said the intention was “very alarming” as the bloc’s leaders wanted to divert the quotas of SCs, STs and OBCs to Muslims.
“The Karnataka Congress government has absorbed all Muslim castes into the OBC category. If Lalu’s vision for Muslim reservation materializes in Bihar, we can expect a similar disorder,” she said. She said PM Modi has worked for all marginalized castes while the INDIA bloc was resorting to appeasement politics.
On the Centre’s stand on Bihar’s demand for a special status, she said: “There have been talks about it; a decision will be taken in the future.”
She also slammed the Opposition for spreading lies about NDA intending to change the Constitution. “The Opposition failed to protect the constitution of their own parties only to promote one family,” she said. They must remember how former Congress president Sitaram Kesri was locked in a room to prevent any obstacle in Sonia Gandhi’s elevation in the party,” she said.
On the reservation issue, she alleged that RJD and Congress were trying to deprive the SCs, STs and OBCs of their quotas. “It is they who want to give reservation based on religion to benefit Muslims only, which is against the Constitution.”
She asserted that the accelerated growth of eastern states has always been NDA government’s top priority. Spelling out the Modi government’s priorities, she said, “The Cente wants Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha to become growth engines of the country and become a part of the efforts to make India a developed country by 2047.”
In reply to a specific query, she said Bihar’s growth was adversely affected due to ‘jungle raj’ before 2005. “The per capita GDP in Bihar was `21,282 in 1991, higher than Odisha. But during ‘jungle raj’ it came down to `14, 209, almost a 33% drop in the per capita GDP.
The post-2002 per capita GDP in Bihar rose to `37,000.” She said the NDA government has so far provided 40 lakh houses to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.