Lalu’s ‘Sammaan Chahiye... ’ remark draws FM ire

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has slammed Bihar’s principal opposition party RJD for coining the slogan ‘Sammaan Chahiye, Vikas Nahi’ (need social justice and respect, not development).

Sitharaman was guarded in her reply on the long-pending demand for a special status to Bihar. She was interacting with the media in Patna on Tuesday. “Lalu’s slogan of ‘Sammaan Chaiye…’ led to a complete halt to Bihar’s development. The ‘jungle raj’ led to an unprecedented reversal in Bihar’s average annual growth rate, dropping from +5.1%(1980-1991) to 0.6% in 1991-2002),” she said, adding that the effects of jungle raj were seen not only on the law & order front but also on the state’s economy.

In a jibe at the RJD chief, she said “Lalu Prasad advocated for Muslim reservation. This came from a man convicted of corruption, now out on bail due to ill health.” Making a scathing attack on INDIA bloc, the finance minister said the intention was “very alarming” as the bloc’s leaders wanted to divert the quotas of SCs, STs and OBCs to Muslims.

“The Karnataka Congress government has absorbed all Muslim castes into the OBC category. If Lalu’s vision for Muslim reservation materializes in Bihar, we can expect a similar disorder,” she said. She said PM Modi has worked for all marginalized castes while the INDIA bloc was resorting to appeasement politics.