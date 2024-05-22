Mamata compromising national security for sake of vote-bank politics: Amit Shah

KANTHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics, and committing a sin by allowing infiltrators to change the state's demography.

Addressing a poll rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore district, Shah also asserted that the Trinamool Congress will disintegrate, resulting in the farewell of the Mamata Banerjee government after the BJP wins 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"Bengal has become a safe haven for infiltrators. Due to infiltration, the demography of the state is changing, which is impacting not only Bengal but the entire country. Mamata Banerjee is committing a sin by allowing infiltrators to change the demography of Bengal. She is compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics," he alleged.

The BJP has maintained that infiltrators are the vote bank of the TMC.