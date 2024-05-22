Porsche crash: Uproar over quick bail to teen, builder dad detained

MUMBAI: The Sunday incident of a super-luxury car being driven full throttle at 150km/hr by a drunk teenager running two youths over in Pune has drawn flak from politicians and others, especially after the juvenile was given bail 15 hours after the incident.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, has promised strict action against the guilty. He said though the accused is a minor, he can be punished by taking help from the Nirbhaya rape-murder case where youths aged above 16 years were treated as adults and given harsh punishment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released a video and demanded strict action. He asked why there should be two laws, one for the poor and the other for the rich.