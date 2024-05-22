Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen issued notice, asked to appear before Juvenile Justice Board

PUNE: The Juvenile Justice Board has issued a notice to a 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune, to appear before it on Wednesday.

This comes after the Pune police approached the board with a petition to review its bail order.

The board is expected to hear the revision petition at around 12 noon at its office in Yerawada area here.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager, son of a real estate developer, was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later.

"After we approached the board with the revision petition, it has issued a notice to the juvenile to appear before it," Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.