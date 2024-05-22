Special court extends ED remand of J'khand minister Alamgir Alam for five days

RANCHI: The Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court here on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam for five days in an alleged money laundering case, lawyers said.

Alam was arrested after two days of grilling by the ED on May 15 at the agency's office here.

He was remanded to the custody of the central agency for six days by the PMLA court on May 16, which started from May 17.

The ED had raided Alam's personal secretary Sanjeev Kumar Lal and his domestic help Jahangir Alam on May 6 and recovered a total Rs 32.2 crore from a flat in the name of the latter person.

The total cash seizure in this case is Rs 37.5 crore.

"It is ascertained that the said seized cash of Rs 32. 2 crore, which was found seized from the flat in the name of Jahangir Alam, pertains to Alamgir Alam and same was collected by Jahangir Alam at the instruction of Sanjeev Kumar Lal who in turn was doing so on behalf of Alamgir Alam," the ED told the court while seeking the minister's remand.

(With inputs from Online Desk)