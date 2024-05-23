BJP holds protest over killing of woman party worker in Bengal's Nandigram

KOLKATA: A woman BJP worker was killed in Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, triggering large-scale protests by the saffron party activists there on Thursday, police said.

BJP workers burnt tyres, blocked roads and pulled down shutters of shops in Nandigram, alleging that the TMC-backed criminals were involved in the killing of Rathirani Ari (38), who is a saffron party worker in Sonachura village.

The saffron camp called a bandh in Nadigram as part of its protest but withdrew it later, a local BJP leader said.

Ari was killed and several others were injured after unidentified and armed motorcycle-borne assailants attacked them late Wednesday night, a police officer said.

Ari and several other party workers were given the responsibility to guard a local polling booth last night.