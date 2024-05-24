Pune Porsche accident: Probe transferred to crime branch

PUNE: The investigation of Pune Porsche accident in Kalyani Nagar involving a 17-year-old youngster was transferred to the crime branch from the Yerawada police station on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, two officials of the Yerawada police station, where the initial offence had been registered on May 19, were suspended for 'dereliction of duty'.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI that the investigation was transferred to the crime branch to bring a coordinated approach.

The crime branch was already investigating the offence registered against the father of the juvenile and owner and staffers of two liquor serving establishments (which the teenager had allegedly visited before the accident), he noted.