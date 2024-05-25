BJP hopes for rare Bhumihar-Kshatriya consolidation to fancy its chances in Ballia and Ghazipur seats

VARANASI: For generations, the two dominant upper castes—the Kshatriyas and the Bhumihar Brahmins—have been at odds in Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh) and Bihar.

But as the long-drawn Lok Sabha polls enter their last stretch, the ruling BJP is eyeing to strike a potent combination of the two warring upper castes at least on two key seats of eight seats in the Varanasi-Ballia region of eastern UP, which will vote in the last phase on June 1.

The ruling party planners in east UP are hoping for a sort of quid pro quo between the two dominant upper castes in the adjoining Ghazipur and Ballia seats, which house strong and politically crucial pockets of the two castes.

In Ghazipur LS constituency, out of the 17 polls/by-polls since 1952, it’s Thakur (Kshatriya) or Rai Sahab (Bhumihar Brahmin) candidates who have won nine teams, while in the neighbouring Ballia seat, out of the 18 elections/by-elections so far, it’s the Thakur (Kshatriyas) who have won 14 times, including ex-PM Chandra Shekhar and his son Neeraj Shekhar ten times.

While the Ballia Lok Sabha seat (famous nationally as the citadel of eight-time former MP and late PM Chandra Shekhar) has been won twice (2014 and 2019) by the BJP, the adjoining Ghazipur seat saw three-time winner BJP candidate union minister Manoj Sinha (current J&K Lieutenant Governor) lose to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s BSP candidate brother Afzal Ansari by 1.19 lakh votes.

Five years later, the contest is interesting in both the Ballia and Ghazipur seats.

While the BJP has fielded its Rajya Sabha member and winner of the 2008 and 2009 elections, Neeraj Shekhar (son of late PM Chandra Shekhar), SP has fielded Sanatan Pandey, who lost by 15,000-plus votes to BJP’s Virendra Singh Mast in the last elections.

Neeraj Shekhar had lost the 2014 polls as a Samajwadi candidate.

According to a BJP state working committee member hailing from the Bhumihar Brahmin caste in Varanasi, while around one lakh Bhumihar Brahmin voters (concentrated mainly in Phephana, Mohammadabad and Zahoorabad assembly segments) are key to BJP’s nominee Neeraj Shekhar’s winning prospects in a tough battle in five assembly-segments strong Ballia Lok Sabha constituency, the Kshatriya caste (which holds a decisive sway in Saidpur-SC, Ghazipur-Sadar and Zamania assembly segments) is of particular importance for improving the position of first-time BJP candidate Paras Nath Rai against 2019 BSP winner Afzal Ansari, who is now in the fray as SP candidate.

“Neeraj Shekhar is a Kshatriya candidate whose legendary father ex-PM Chandra Shekhar won Ballia eight times, not just due to his 1.5 lakh caste voters but due to a rainbow of socialist-minded voters cutting across caste and community lines. But with the 2019 loser SP candidate Sanatan Pandey banking heavily on around 35% Brahmin, Yadav and Muslim voters, the BJP candidate desperately needs the support of nine per cent Bhumihar Brahmin voters along with his own 13% Kshatriya voters to keep his winning prospects alive with the help of around 20% non-Yadav OBC, Baniya and SC voters. In a quid pro quo, our party’s Bhumihar Brahmin veteran RSS politician Paras Nath Rai also needs the support of around 2.5 lakh Kshatriya caste voters to keep himself in the battle from the 19.62 lakh voters-strong Ghazipur LS constituency,” the BJP leader based in Varanasi said.