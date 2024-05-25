Coast Guard sets up nine teams to tackle situation due to Cyclone Remal

NEW DELHI : The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday initiated disaster relief and assistance operations to deal with emergencies that may arise due to Cyclone Remal. The Indian Coast Guard has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of life and property at sea.

The Coast Guard, in a statement, said it “is actively monitoring the development of the cyclone originating in the central Bay of Bengal, which is expected to escalate into a severe cyclonic storm by May 25.”

“Nine disaster relief teams have been positioned at strategic locations including Haldia, Paradip, Gopalpur, and Frazerganj, ready to provide immediate assistance in the event of an emergency,” it said.

In a collaborative effort, the ICG has notified Bangladesh Coast Guard authorities, urging them to undertake necessary preparations and disseminate alerts to Bangladeshi fishermen and merchant marine vessels.