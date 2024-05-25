Police claim gold smuggling angle could be reason for Bangladeshi MP's murder

KOLKATA: In a new twist to the ongoing probe into the gruesome murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, the West Bengal CID officials on Saturday claimed that an angle of gold smuggling could be a possible reason behind the killing.

The investigators claimed that an alleged rift over gold smuggling between Anar and his friend, who is a US citizen and his business partner, could be the cause of the crime.

A CID officer also said that it would not be an easy task to find Anar's body, since it was chopped into around 80 pieces and thrown into several places almost 12 days ago, the official said.

"The murder could be the result of a rift between the politician and his US friend and partner. We are probing into this aspect as well," the officer of the state CID said.

The probe agency's officers continued their search during the day for the body parts of the Bangladeshi lawmaker in a canal at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, where the arrested butcher had led them, he said.

"It's almost 12 days after the murder, and the body parts wrapped in plastic bags were dumped in a canal. The flesh could have been eaten up by fish and other animals. We have deployed divers to spot them," the CID officer told PTI.