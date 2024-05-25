SC rejects contempt plea against Manipur, says ‘can’t go into sentiment’

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking contempt action against Manipur and others for alleged non-compliance with the apex court’s order on protection of properties of people displaced during the violence. It noted that it could not go by sentiments and has to act in accordance with law.

A two-judge vacation bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said it was not satisfied with the contention that a case of contempt was made out against the respondents, including the chief secretary of Manipur, and the petitioners can take recourse to remedy which may be available under the law.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, senior law officer appearing for the Manipur government, told the bench that no case of contempt was made out. She also made it clear that the state government and the Centre were on the ground doing everything they can to assuage public concerns.

“The effort is to keep the pot boiling, which is very unfortunate,” Bhati said, adding that the state was duty-bound to protect all and can file an updated status report on the issue.

The top court was hearing a petition claiming the respondents had committed contempt of its September 25 last year’s order on protecting the properties of those displaced during the ethnic conflict.

“Who, according to you, are in contempt?” the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel who said the chief secretary and others are.

“They are not the encroachers,” the two-judge bench said.

