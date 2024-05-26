12 devotees dead as truck overturns on their bus in UP's Shahjahanpur

SHAHJAHANPUR: Twelve people, including six women and three children, headed to the Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand were killed when a gravel-loaded dumper truck overturned on their bus in this district, police said Sunday.

Nine other pilgrims were seriously injured in the Saturday night incident and have been admitted to the Government Medical College here, a senior official said.

Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand's Tanakpur is about 180 kms from Shahjahnapur.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI that the accident took place at Hajiyapur village under the Khutar police station area when the privately owned bus carrying 59 passengers from Sitapur had halted at a roadside eatery on its way to the temple.

While some of the devotees had alighted for dinner, others waited inside the bus. Suddenly, the dumper truck carrying gravel lost control, overturned and fell onto their bus, unloading the content on the waiting pilgrims, the SP said.

According to Meena, 10 passengers identified as Sudhanshu (7), Aditya (8), Ajit (15), Rohini (20), Pramod (30), Seema (30), Suman Devi (36), Ramgopal (48), Shiv Shankar (48), and Chutki (50) died on the spot, while Sonavati (45) and Bindra (50) succumbed during treatment.

Local police and villagers rescued some of the passengers from inside the bus.

Police said that the victims -- all residents of Kamlapur in Sitapur district, had hired the bus and started their journey at about 6 pm on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, there was no way left from where victims could be taken outside.