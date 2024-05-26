Cyclone Remal: Alert in several Assam districts, govt initiates safety plan

GUWAHATI: With cyclone 'Remal' expected to make landfall around midnight on Sunday, a 'red alert' has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts of Assam, and an 'orange alert' in 11 districts, according to an official release.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has alerted residents and authorities, emphasising safety measures as the cyclone, after hitting West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 26, is predicted to move towards the Northeast.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of extensive rainfall over Assam and other northeastern states on May 27 and 28.

A 'red alert' has been issued for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts, while an 'orange alert' is in place for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong.

Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are expected over South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27.