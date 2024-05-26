DRI busts gold smuggling racket in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD : In a major crackdown on gold smuggling, officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have dismantled a smuggling syndicate operating out of a hotel near Ahmedabad International Airport. During the operation, the DRI seized 10.32 kilograms of 24K gold, valued at Rs 7.75 crore.

The DRI said, “Officers followed two passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, along with two other individuals who were at the airport to receive them. The officers intercepted the passengers and the receivers near a hotel in the Ahmedabad airport area. A personal search of the passengers led to the recovery of 3,596.36 grams of foreign-origin smuggled gold paste concealed in their undergarments.”