Five tourists killed in road accident in J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR : At least five tourists including four from Punjab and one from Maharashtra were killed and three others injured in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The police said a vehicle carrying tourists from Punjab on its way to Srinagar, met with an accident near Nipora area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. They were taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated.

The deceased tourists were identified as Sandeep Sharma (28), Romi (26), Jagdish Singh (23), and Gurmeet Singh (23).

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I am deeply grieved to learn about the loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Kulgam,” he said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.