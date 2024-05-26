Hit-and-run: Speeding Audi kills Noida man

NOIDA: A Noida resident died on Sunday morning after he was allegedly hit by a speeding Audi car and tossed in the air for some distance, police said.

The erring "white-coloured" vehicle and its driver are yet to be traced, a senior police official said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am and the car was being driven "swiftly and negligently".

"A man identified as Pradeep, who lives near Gijhor village, today approached the Sector 24 police station and informed officials that his father Janak Dev Sah has met with an accident involving a car and he has passed away," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said.

"An FIR was immediately lodged in the case and legal proceedings were initiated, including the post-mortem. For the identification of the vehicle, CCTV footage is being checked and other police teams are also working on the case," Mishra said.