Kejriwal turned Punjab into 'ATM of corruption' to pay his legal fees: Shah

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has turned Punjab into an "ATM of corruption" and that he has been relying on it to pay the legal fees to fight his court cases.

At a poll rally in Punjab in support of the BJP's Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, he slammed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying they hug each other elsewhere but turn into enemies in Punjab.

"I want to ask the AAP and Congress that you have an alliance in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat, then why you are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed match) here," Shah said.

The AAP and Congress, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, have a seat-sharing pact in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls but are fighting separately in Punjab.

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, the senior BJP leader alleged the state has been turned into a "den of corruption" and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to "stop this corruption" since the people of Punjab are "fed up" with it.