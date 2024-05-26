Phase-VI LS polls: AAP, Congress flag MCC violations, glitches in EVM

NEW DELHI : During voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, several political leaders on Saturday flagging “EVM malfunctioning” reports and alleged model code of conduct violations.

Udit Raj, the Congress candidate for North West Delhi who cast his vote during the early hours claimed that polling agents of the INDIA alliance were not being allowed inside the booths.

Mudit Agarwal, polling agent of Congress candidate JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk complained,“At the booth no. 79 (Ranbasera), the control unit was not working. When it started working, the ballot unit stopped. Police have destroyed my election agent form and threatened to arrest me.”

Kuldeep Kumar, MLA from East Delhi also posted on social media alleging that Delhi Police is stopping people from voting by barricading the middle of the road in Khajuri Road, Joga Bai Extension. “Atishi ji had expressed apprehension yesterday that the voters of the INDIA alliance would be stopped by using police. The apprehension of the Aam Aadmi Party proved right,” he posted on X.

AAP candidate Somnath Bharti alleged that the BJP polling agents are carrying pamphlets inside the booth. In a post on X, Bharti said, “Shocked to report that every polling agent of the BJP is carrying candidate pamphlets inside the booth and shamelessly displaying the same fearing no one.”

Delhi minister Atishi said, “In Capt Anuj Nayyar School in Janakpuri, the Presiding Officer tried to get the polling agents to sign the Form 17(C) in the morning itself. In Govt School No.3 Kalkaji, a poll officer has just come and given directions that polling agents cannot note down any data. Is the plan to manipulate voting numbers.”

‘Police stopping voters’

Kuldeep Kumar, MLA from East Delhi posted on social media alleging that Delhi Police is stopping people from voting by barricading the middle of the road in Khajuri Road, Joga Bai Extension. “Atishi ji had expressed apprehension yesterday that the voters of the INDIA alliance would be stopped by using police. The apprehension of the Aam Aadmi Party proved right. Election Commission please take cognizance.”