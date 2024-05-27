35-year-old husband among five booked in child marriage case in Uttar Pradesh

BAHRAICH: Police have registered a case against the marriage of a 13-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district and booked five persons, including the 35-year-old husband and the minor's uncle, officials said on Monday.

The girl and her mother have accused that she was pressured by her in-laws to have physical relations with her husband, a police officer said.

They also accused the girl's uncle, Khelavan, of issuing threats to get her married.

Sub-inspector Mahesh Prasad, who is investigating the case, said on Monday that the girl and her mother approached the Superintendent of Police over the matter on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the girl wrote that her father died a few years ago and she was living with her mother in Bahraich city.

They were very poor and due to her father's death, her uncle Khelavan would constantly put pressure on her mother to get her married, she said.

A year back, Khelavan threatened them and got her married to Pankaj, a resident of Sahasalampur village.