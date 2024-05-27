4 persons killed as pick-up vehicle overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

GUNA: Four persons were killed and as many others injured when their pick-up vehicle overturned after hitting a road divider in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Monday, a police official said.

The victims were on way to Karnataka from Kanpur when the accident took place near Myana town at around 3.30 am, he said.

Prima facie, the vehicle's driver dozed off following which it hit the divider and overturned, Myana police station in-charge Sanjeet Mavai said.

A total of eight persons were travelling in the vehicle, he said.

Vishnu Rampal (32), Meer Chokhelal (30) and Vikas Singh (35) died on the spot, while another person succumbed to injuries in the Guna district hospital, the official said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident and further investigations are underway, he added.