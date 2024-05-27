Cyclone Remal: Assam, Tripura on alert

GUWAHATI: As cyclone Remal moved “nearly northwards”, Assam and Tripura has sounded an alert.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast on May 27 and 28. It issued a red alert for Tripura’s Sepahijala and Gumati districts. An orange alert was sounded for the state’s remaining six districts.

Similarly, the IMD issued a red alert for Assam’s Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. An orange alert was issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Some trains were cancelled in the Northeast while ferry services on the Brahmaputra between Guwahati and North Guwahati were suspended.