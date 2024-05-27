Cyclone Remal: Assam, Tripura on alert

GUWAHATI: As cyclone Remal moved “nearly northwards”, Assam and Tripura has sounded an alert.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast on May 27 and 28. It issued a red alert for Tripura’s Sepahijala and Gumati districts. An orange alert was sounded for the state’s remaining six districts.
Similarly, the IMD issued a red alert for Assam’s Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. An orange alert was issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong districts.
Some trains were cancelled in the Northeast while ferry services on the Brahmaputra between Guwahati and North Guwahati were suspended.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority directed all district units to review the situation and regulate the movement of boats, if required, especially in Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts.
It ramped up preparations in coordination with other departments, agencies, and district administrations to face any eventualities arising out of heavy rains and winds due to Remal. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force were kept on standby in some districts.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was taking all precautionary measures. “We are deploying a whole of government approach to keep our citizens safe,” he said.
The Meghalaya government held a meeting on Monday to discuss the state’s preparedness.
After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told the media that the district administrations has been directed to take all the required measures to deal with any situations. He said the government has identified the vulnerable areas which might witness flooding.
Meanwhile, rainfall occurred in various parts of the Northeast on Monday. The last two days had been very hot for the region. Last Saturday was the hottest May day ever for many cities and towns in the region.