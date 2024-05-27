Hawala channels used to buy arms, says NIA

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency, probing a case linked to weapon-smuggling in the northeast region of the country, has found that hawala channels are being used to pay Myanmar-based arms and ammunition suppliers, who bring them illegally to Manipur and Mizoram.

According to sources, an NIA team found the payment channels after it conducted raids at six locations, including a gun shop in Mizoram capital Aizawl, on Saturday. Following the raids, the NIA sleuths have arrested one Solomons alias Hminga for his alleged involvement in the arms smuggling.

NIA officials said they have seized a huge quantity of explosives, ammunition, digital devices, documents and other incriminating materials. “The accused have established a network in the bordering areas of Myanmar and Mizoram to procure and transfer arms and ammunition,” they said.