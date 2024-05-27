IMD predicts above normal rainfall for most parts of India this monsoon

The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2024) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India, normal over Northwest India, and below normal over Northeast India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the Monsoon Core Zone (MCZ) consisting of most of the rainfed agriculture areas in the country is most likely to be above Normal, the IMD said.

Above Normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many areas of northern part of Northwest India, Northeast India and eastern part of the Central India and adjoining areas of east India, where below normal to normal rainfall is most likely.

Normal rainfall (92-108% of LPA) is most likely over the country as a whole during June, 2024. The above normal monthly rainfall is most likely over most areas of the south peninsula, and adjoining areas of central India and over isolated areas of Northwest and Northeast India. Below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northern and eastern parts of Northwest India and eastern part of Central India, and over some areas over Northeast India and southeastern part of South Peninsula.

Onset of Monsoon over Kerala

The conditions are likely to become favorable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during next 5 days. The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; some parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala; some more parts Southwest & Central Bay of Bengal, Northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during the same period.