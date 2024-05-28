Below normal monsoon in east, northeast

NEW DELHI: In its updated long-range forecast for the upcoming Southwest monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted above-normal rainfall over central and south peninsular India and normal rains over northwest India. However, eastern and northeast regions and some northern parts such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may likely see below-normal rainfall.

“The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall is most likely to be ‘above normal’ over central India and south peninsular India (greater than 106% of the long-period average), ‘normal’ over northwest India (92-108%) and ‘below normal’ over northeast India (less than 94%),” the weather office said. This means India’s core monsoon zone, where agriculture is mostly rain-fed, will get above-normal rains.

The IMD has already predicted the onset of the monsoon over Kerala on May 31. In an unusual development, the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon may arrive earlier than the Arabian Sea branch due to cyclone Remal, which has pushed up monsoon wind.

Heatwave days

In its assessment for June, the weather office also said the number of heatwave days would be above normal over most parts of northwest India and adjoining areas of central India.