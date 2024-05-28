BJP top guns pressed into action to increase PM’s winning margin

VARANASI: With an eye on increasing the winning margin of its second-time MP and the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi LS constituency, the BJP has pressed all its big guns into campaign mode in the temple city.

Top BJP leaders, including national president JP Nadda, union ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Giriraj Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav and actor-turned-politicians Manoj Tiwari and Arun Govil have embarked on voters’ outreach programmes across Varanasi seat spread in three urban and two rural assembly segments.

Morning walkers at the Shahid Udyan in the posh Sigra locality (which forms part of the Varanasi Cantt assembly seat) had a surprise visitor on Monday, as the union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal not only joined them in Yoga sessions (including Laughter Yoga), but also interacted with them over cup of tea at a special Chai Par Charcha program at tea stall in the adjoining Shastri Nagar locality.

In the same Varanasi Cantt assembly segment, the BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan interacted with the third genders voters and apprised them about the pro-third gender initiatives taken by the Modi government.