Shah comes down heavily on Akhilesh over his party fund

LUCKNOW: Launching a broadside at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its ties with the Sahara India group, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the SP used to run on the funds provided by the Sahara group.

Speaking on the issue for the first time in a poll rally in Kushinagar, Shah responded to the issues raised by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav regarding the refund of money to the people whose money had got stuck after investing in the Sahara India group.

Shah addressed three poll rallies in eastern UP from Kushinagar to Salempur and concluded the day’s campaign at Chandauli on Monday.

It may be recalled that the Sahara group firms were accused of circumventing regulations with Ponzi schemes in which scores of poor had invested their hard-earned money. However, the group had denied the charges. Referring to the — 85,000 crore scam, Shah said: “Akhilesh’s party used to run on Sahara’s fund. The scam was done in their (SP) regime and they let the group loot people’s money. We have ensured the refund to the poor and the process has started.”