Apathy: Pond water for villagers & cattle in Jharkhand

DUMKA: More than 10,000 people of Benagadhia and a few nearby villages under Chitragadhia panchayat in Jharkhand’s Dumka district have been drinking water from a pond. Being the only water source available in the area, village cattle and dogs also take a dip in it to get respite from heat.

According to villagers, the water table in the area is very low due to which they cannot afford to get deep bore wells dug up on their own.

They say no politician has talked about their problems though Lok Sabha polls will be over on June 1.

Though the panchayat has fixed a fine of `10,000 for using the pond after defecation, outsiders often use it for the same as there is no other water body located in the area.

The panchayat head says many villagers make the pond dirty by throwing garbage into it.

“According to our forefathers, villagers have been using this pond for drinking water and other day-to-day purposes even before independence. More than 10,000 people living in three tolas – Benagadhia, Kowamahal and Chitragadhia — have been using water in this pond,” said Somlal Hembrom, Chtragadhia panchayat chief.

“The same water is also used for preparing the mid-day meal at Chitragadhia Middle School,” Hembrom said, adding that none of the governments, even after the formation of Jharkhand, paid heed to the villagers’ requests for safe drinking water.