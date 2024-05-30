Apathy: Pond water for villagers & cattle in Jharkhand

DUMKA: More than 10,000 people of Benagadhia and a few nearby villages under Chitragadhia panchayat in Jharkhand’s Dumka district have been drinking water from a pond. Being the only water source available in the area, village cattle and dogs also take a dip in it to get respite from heat.
According to villagers, the water table in the area is very low due to which they cannot afford to get deep bore wells dug up on their own.
They say no politician has talked about their problems though Lok Sabha polls will be over on June 1.
Though the panchayat has fixed a fine of `10,000 for using the pond after defecation, outsiders often use it for the same as there is no other water body located in the area.
The panchayat head says many villagers make the pond dirty by throwing garbage into it.
“According to our forefathers, villagers have been using this pond for drinking water and other day-to-day purposes even before independence. More than 10,000 people living in three tolas – Benagadhia, Kowamahal and Chitragadhia — have been using water in this pond,” said Somlal Hembrom, Chtragadhia panchayat chief.
“The same water is also used for preparing the mid-day meal at Chitragadhia Middle School,” Hembrom said, adding that none of the governments, even after the formation of Jharkhand, paid heed to the villagers’ requests for safe drinking water.
Dilip Kumar Jaiswal of Kowamahal said, “The British were better than our government as the pond dug by them several decades ago is still catering to the needs of over 10,000 villagers. The pond is also known as Saheb Pokhra due to its connection with the British regime.”
Jaiswal added that due to scarcity of water in the region, people are not ready to give their daughters in marriage to youths in the village.
“My brother Rohit Jaiswal, who is a para-teacher, has crossed 40 years but we are not able to find a match for him as people are reluctant to give their daughters in marriage to men in our village due to scarcity of water,” he said.
Women also complained that they have to walk for nearly a kilometre to fetch water for drinking or other household purposes. “I was married to this village some 40 years back and have been fetching water daily for drinking and other household purposes. Had the government paid heed to our problems, they must have made some alternative arrangements for us,” said Najma Biwi of Kowa Mahal.
Block Development Officer (BDO) Ejaz Alam said, “I am not aware of this problem as I have been transferred here recently. As you have put this into my notice, I will definitely take appropriate action in this regard.”