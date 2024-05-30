Four die in Jharkhand due to heatwave-related symptoms

RANCHI: At least four people, including a woman, died due to heatwave-related symptoms in Jharkhand's Palamu district, which recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 47.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, an official said.

The four deaths were reported from different parts of the district.

"Three persons died during treatment at a hospital, while one died outside the hospital. The patients were suffering from heatwave-related complications," Palamu civil surgeon Dr Anil Kumar Singh said.

He said that around 10 people with heatwave-related ailments are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

"In a bid to deal with heatwave conditions, a rapid action team was also formed," he said.

On Wednesday, two deaths were reported from Garhwa district due to heatwave-related ailments.

A senior official of the state health department said that the deaths being attributed to heatwave are, in fact, due to comorbidities.

Apart from humans, the heatwave is also taking a toll on birds, especially bats.

Death of bats is being reported from different parts of the state, including Garhwa, Ranchi and Hazaribag.

Hundreds of bats died near the Son River under the jurisdiction of the Kandi police station in Garhwa on Wednesday.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Garhwa (North) Dilip Kumar Yadav said, Actual cause of death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination.

However, extreme heat weather conditions cannot be ruled out, as such kinds of birds face trouble above 42 deg C.